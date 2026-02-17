Tue, Feb 17, 2026 15:53 GMT
More
    HomeLive CommentsCanada CPI slows to 2.3% in January as gasoline drives deceleration

    Canada CPI slows to 2.3% in January as gasoline drives deceleration

    ActionForex
    By ActionForex

    Canada’s headline CPI eased from 2.4% yoy to 2.3% yoy in January, slightly below expectations of unchanged inflation. The moderation was largely driven by gasoline prices, which fell -16.7% yoy following a -13.8% decline in December. The sharper drop at the pump was the main contributor to the slowdown in headline inflation.

    However, underlying price pressures remain more resilient. Excluding gasoline, CPI rose 3.0% yoy, unchanged from December. Excluding food and energy, inflation edged down modestly to 2.4% yoy from 2.5%.

    Core measures were mixed but generally softer. CPI Median slipped to 2.5% yoy from 2.6%, while CPI Trim declined more sharply to 2.4% yoy from 2.7%. CPI Common eased to 2.7% yoy from 2.8%.

    Full Canada’s CPI release here.

    ActionForex
    ActionForex

    Latest Analysis

    Load more

    Learn Forex Trading

    ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

    Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

    © ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.