RBA’s Bullock reopens door to March hike as oil risks mount

RBA Governor Michele Bullock delivered a distinctly hawkish message at the AFR Business Summit today, warning markets not to assume a March rate hold is a done deal. She stressed that the upcoming meeting is “live,” pushing back against expectations that policy decisions are effectively pre-set or limited to quarterly moves.

Bullock highlighted that inflation remains elevated at 3.8% while unemployment at 4.1% still reflects tight labor market conditions. The Board, she said, will be “actively looking” at whether it needs to “move more quickly”, explicitly discouraging the view that the RBA only adjusts rates at predictable intervals.

Central to her remarks was the risk of a prolonged oil price spike stemming from escalating Middle East tensions. While she emphasized that it is too early to quantify the impact, Bullock warned that a supply-driven shock could add to inflation pressures and, critically, influence inflation expectations — a development the RBA is “very alert to.”