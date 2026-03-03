Tue, Mar 03, 2026 06:43 GMT
More
    HomeLive CommentsRBA's Bullock reopens door to March hike as oil risks mount

    RBA’s Bullock reopens door to March hike as oil risks mount

    ActionForex
    By ActionForex

    RBA Governor Michele Bullock delivered a distinctly hawkish message at the AFR Business Summit today, warning markets not to assume a March rate hold is a done deal. She stressed that the upcoming meeting is “live,” pushing back against expectations that policy decisions are effectively pre-set or limited to quarterly moves.

    Bullock highlighted that inflation remains elevated at 3.8% while unemployment at 4.1% still reflects tight labor market conditions. The Board, she said, will be “actively looking” at whether it needs to “move more quickly”, explicitly discouraging the view that the RBA only adjusts rates at predictable intervals.

    Central to her remarks was the risk of a prolonged oil price spike stemming from escalating Middle East tensions. While she emphasized that it is too early to quantify the impact, Bullock warned that a supply-driven shock could add to inflation pressures and, critically, influence inflation expectations — a development the RBA is “very alert to.”

     

    Start Trading
    Start Trading
    Start Trading
    Start Trading
    ActionForex
    ActionForex
    ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for two decades. We started providing only a daily and a mid-day report, now known as Action Insights. Gradually, we added a lot more in-house contents to the site. Technical Outlook section was expanded to cover more pairs. In addition to that, Top Movers, Heat Map, Pivot Point Charts and Pivot Meters, Action Bias and Volatility Charts, are tools used by traders from all over the world.

    Latest Analysis

    Load more

    Learn Forex Trading

    ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

    Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

    © ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.