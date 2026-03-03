Tue, Mar 03, 2026 11:25 GMT
    Eurozone CPI reaccelerates to 1.9% in Feb, as core and services pick up

    ActionForex
    By ActionForex

    Eurozone CPI accelerated from 1.7% year-on-year in January to 1.9% in February, exceeding expectations of 1.7%. Core CPI, which excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, also firmed from 2.2% to 2.4%, above expectation of 2.2%, pointing to renewed underlying price pressures.

    The composition of the increase suggests services remain primary driver. Services inflation rose to 3.4% from 3.2%, maintaining its position as the most persistent component.

    Food, alcohol and tobacco held steady at 2.6%, while non-energy industrial goods picked up to 0.7% from 0.4%. Energy prices remained negative at -3.2%, though the drag eased compared to -4.0% in January.

    Full Eurozone CPI flash release here.

    ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for two decades.

    Learn Forex Trading

