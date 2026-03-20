Fri, Mar 20, 2026 14:16 GMT
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    Canada retail sales rise 1.1% mom but miss expectations

    ActionForex
    By ActionForex

    Canada’s retail sales rose 1.1% mom to CAD 70.7B in January, falling short of expectations for a stronger 1.4% increase. The gain was nevertheless broad-based, with six of nine subsectors posting growth, led by motor vehicle and parts dealers.

    Core retail sales, which strip out volatile components such as gasoline and autos, rose a solid 0.9% on the month. The increase was driven primarily by general merchandise retailers, where sales jumped 3.0%, marking a fourth consecutive monthly gain. This points to underlying strength in discretionary spending.

    Looking ahead, Statistics Canada’s advance estimate indicates that retail sales rose another 0.9% mom in February, suggesting steady momentum into Q1.

    Full Canada retail sales release here.

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