Wed, Mar 25, 2026 07:06 GMT
More
    HomeLive CommentsGold Price Today: Bounce Faces ‘Sell-the-Rally’ Test at 4600–4800 Resistance Cluster

    Gold Price Today: Bounce Faces ‘Sell-the-Rally’ Test at 4600–4800 Resistance Cluster

    ActionForex
    By ActionForex

    Gold’s rebound is gaining some traction today as broader financial markets stabilize, but the move is still seen as corrective rather than the start of a sustained bullish reversal. The recovery follows a sharp and stretched selloff earlier this week, with price action below 4,100 triggering what appears to have been a near-term exhaustion point.

    The initial lift has been driven largely by positioning. Profit-taking on short positions has provided the base for the rebound, rather than fresh bullish demand. Some support has also come from cautious optimism around de-escalation in the Middle East after the US announced a five-day postponement of strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure.

    Technical factors have also played a role. The 4,000 level has emerged as a strong support zone, combining psychological significance with a key technical cluster. Bargain hunting interest around this level helped stabilize the market and reinforced the near-term floor.

    However, the upside is now approaching a critical resistance “traffic jam” between 4,600 and 4,800. This zone includes 38.2% retracement of 5,419.02 to 4,098.45 at 4,602.90, as well as 55 4H EMA near 4,725. Together, these levels create a dense resistance band that is likely to cap further gains.

    Importantly, this is also where short-term traders who bought into the rebound are likely to take profits. If selling pressure emerges in this zone, it would confirm that the market remains in a “sell-the-rally” regime rather than shifting to a “buy-the-dip” environment.

    As long as this resistance holds, the broader outlook remains cautious. Another leg lower cannot be ruled out, but the 4,000 level, with 38.2% retracement of 1,614.60 (2022 low) to 5,598.38 (Jan high) at 4,076.57, should continue to act as a strong floor barring a major escalation in geopolitical tensions.

    Only a firm break above 4,800 would signal that a more meaningful bullish reversal is underway. Such a move would likely indicate that macro risks—particularly related to energy and geopolitics—are easing.

    Start Trading
    Start Trading
    Start Trading
    Start Trading
    ActionForex
    ActionForex
    ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for two decades. We started providing only a daily and a mid-day report, now known as Action Insights. Gradually, we added a lot more in-house contents to the site. Technical Outlook section was expanded to cover more pairs. In addition to that, Top Movers, Heat Map, Pivot Point Charts and Pivot Meters, Action Bias and Volatility Charts, are tools used by traders from all over the world.

    Latest Analysis

    Load more

    Learn Forex Trading

    ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

    Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

    © ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.