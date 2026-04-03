US NFP Beats Strongly at 178k, Unemployment Falls as Wage Growth Misses

US labor market showed strong resilience in March, with non-farm payrolls rising 178k, far above expectations of 48k. The solid gain more than offset the downward revision in February, which was revised from -92k to -133k, while January’s figure was revised higher from 126k to 160k, reinforcing a volatile hiring trend.

The unemployment rate fell from 4.4% to 4.3%, beating expectations, although the participation rate edged lower from 62.0% to 61.9%, suggesting part of the decline was driven by a smaller labor force.

However, wage dynamics were softer than expected. Average hourly earnings rose 0.2% mom, below the 0.3% forecast, with annual growth at 3.5% yoy.

Full US non-farm payroll release here.