Wed, Apr 15, 2026 19:51 GMT
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    HomeLive CommentsEurozone Industrial Production Rises 0.4%, Led by Capital and Consumer Goods

    Eurozone Industrial Production Rises 0.4%, Led by Capital and Consumer Goods

    ActionForex
    By ActionForex

    Eurozone industrial production rose 0.4% mom in February, coming in above expectations of a 0.2% increase and signaling a modest recovery in manufacturing activity.

    The breakdown shows a mixed but generally constructive picture in Eurozone. Output of capital goods rose 1.0% and intermediate goods increased 0.5%, pointing to continued investment activity and supply chain resilience. Non-durable consumer goods also saw a solid 2.6% rise. However, energy production declined by -2.1%, while durable consumer goods fell by -1.3%, highlighting pockets of weakness.

    Across the broader EU, industrial production also rose 0.4% mom, with strong gains in Ireland (+5.7%), Finland (+3.3%), and Sweden (+3.2%). On the downside, Malta (-6.0%), Luxembourg (-4.6%), and Greece (-2.1%) recorded the sharpest declines.

    Full Eurozone industrial production release here.

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