US Initial Unemployment Claims Fall to 207k as Labor Market Remains Tight

US initial jobless claims fell by -11k to 207k in the week ending April 10, coming in below expectations of 215k and signaling continued strength in the labor market. The 4-week moving average edged up slightly to 209,750, but remains consistent with a low level of layoffs overall.

However, continuing claims told a more nuanced story. The number of people receiving ongoing unemployment benefits rose by 31k to 1.818 million, suggesting it is taking slightly longer for displaced workers to find new jobs. Despite the weekly increase, the 4-week average declined to 1.813 million, the lowest level since early June 2024, pointing to broadly stable underlying conditions.

Taken together, low initial claims indicate limited layoffs, while the rise in continuing claims hints at some softening in re-employment dynamics.

Indicator Latest Notes Initial Jobless Claims 207k Fell -11k, below 215k expectation 4-Week Avg (Initial) 209.8k Up +0.5k, still low overall Continuing Claims 1.818M Rose +31k, slower re-employment 4-Week Avg (Continuing) 1.813M Down -8.25k, lowest since June 2024

Full US jobless claims release here.