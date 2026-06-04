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DAX Index Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro

DAX: ⬇️ Sell

  • DAX reversed from multi-month resistance level 25395.00
  • Likely to fall to support level 24290.00

DAX index recently reversed from the resistance area between the multi-month resistance level 25395.00 (which has been reversing the price from January) and the upper daily Bollinger Band.

The downward reversal from this resistance area created the daily Japanese candlesticks reversal pattern Shooting Star.

Given the strength of the resistance level 25395.00 and the overbought daily Stochastic, DAX index can be expected to fall to the next support level 24290.00.

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