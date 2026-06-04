HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisNZDCAD Wave Analysis

NZDCAD Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro

NZDCAD: ⬇️ Sell

  • NZDCAD reversed from resistance area
  • Likely to fall to support level 0.8100

NZDCAD currency pair recently reversed from the resistance area between the strong resistance level 0.8260 (which has been reversing the price from last July), resistance trendline of the daily up channel from April and the upper daily Bollinger Band.

The downward reversal from this resistance area stopped the previous intermediate ABC correction (2) from the start of last month.

Given the strength of the resistance level 0.8260, NZDCAD currency pair can be expected to fall to the next support level 0.8100.

Start Trading
Start Trading
Start Trading
Start Trading
FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Latest Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading