NZDCAD Wave Analysis

NZDCAD: ⬇️ Sell

NZDCAD reversed from resistance area

Likely to fall to support level 0.8100

NZDCAD currency pair recently reversed from the resistance area between the strong resistance level 0.8260 (which has been reversing the price from last July), resistance trendline of the daily up channel from April and the upper daily Bollinger Band.

The downward reversal from this resistance area stopped the previous intermediate ABC correction (2) from the start of last month.

Given the strength of the resistance level 0.8260, NZDCAD currency pair can be expected to fall to the next support level 0.8100.