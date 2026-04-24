Germany Ifo Falls to 84.4 as Iran Crisis Hits Confidence

Germany’s business sentiment deteriorated sharply in April, with the Ifo Business Climate Index dropping from 86.3 to 84.4, the lowest level since May 2020. The decline reflects broad-based weakness, with both the Current Situation Index and Expectations Index falling to 85.4 and 83.3 respectively.

The drop in expectations signals growing concern over the economic outlook, as the impact of the Iran crisis feeds through rising energy costs and uncertainty. Services were hit the hardest, slipping deeper into negative territory, while manufacturing and trade showed modest improvements but remained firmly pessimistic overall.

The data underscores the vulnerability of Germany’s economy to external shocks, particularly energy disruptions. With sentiment deteriorating and expectations weakening further, the outlook points to a continued slowdown, reinforcing concerns that the Eurozone’s largest economy is being hit hard by the ongoing crisis.

Indicator Apr Mar Ifo Business Climate 84.4 86.3 Current Situation Index 85.4 86.7 Expectations Index 83.3 85.9 Manufacturing -12.1 -14.5 Services -2.6 -2.1 Trade -21.1 -24.7 Construction -14.3 -14.8 Overall Assessment — —

Full German Ifo release here.