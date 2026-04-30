US Personal Income Beats, Spending Solid as PCE Inflation Accelerates to 3.5%

US personal income rose 0.6% mom in March, beating expectations of 0.3% mom, signaling stronger household income growth. At the same time, personal consumption expenditures increased 0.9% mom, in line with expectations, indicating that consumer demand remains resilient despite rising price pressures.
The inflation picture, however, showed a clear pickup. The PCE price index rose 0.7% mom, while core PCE increased 0.3% mom, both matching expectations.
On an annual basis, headline PCE accelerated from 2.8% yoy to 3.5% yoy, while core PCE edged up from 3.0% yoy to 3.2% yoy. The data suggests that price pressures are re-intensifying, even as monthly core readings remain relatively contained.
|Indicator
|February
|March
|PCE Price Index (MoM)
|—
|0.7%
|Core PCE (MoM)
|—
|0.3%
|PCE Price Index (YoY)
|2.8%
|3.5%
|Core PCE (YoY)
|3.0%
|3.2%