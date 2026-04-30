HomeLive CommentsUS Personal Income Beats, Spending Solid as PCE Inflation Accelerates to 3.5%

US Personal Income Beats, Spending Solid as PCE Inflation Accelerates to 3.5%

ActionForex
By ActionForex

US personal income rose 0.6% mom in March, beating expectations of 0.3% mom, signaling stronger household income growth. At the same time, personal consumption expenditures increased 0.9% mom, in line with expectations, indicating that consumer demand remains resilient despite rising price pressures.

The inflation picture, however, showed a clear pickup. The PCE price index rose 0.7% mom, while core PCE increased 0.3% mom, both matching expectations.

On an annual basis, headline PCE accelerated from 2.8% yoy to 3.5% yoy, while core PCE edged up from 3.0% yoy to 3.2% yoy. The data suggests that price pressures are re-intensifying, even as monthly core readings remain relatively contained.

Indicator February March
PCE Price Index (MoM) 0.7%
Core PCE (MoM) 0.3%
PCE Price Index (YoY) 2.8% 3.5%
Core PCE (YoY) 3.0% 3.2%

Full US personal income and outlays release here.

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