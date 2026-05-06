HomeLive CommentsEurozone PPI Surges 3.4% mom as Energy Costs Drive Sharp Producer Inflation

Eurozone PPI Surges 3.4% mom as Energy Costs Drive Sharp Producer Inflation

ActionForex
By ActionForex

Eurozone producer price inflation accelerated sharply in March, with PPI rising 3.4% mom and 2.1% yoy, exceeding expectations of 3.3% mom and 1.8% yoy. The increase was driven overwhelmingly by energy costs, highlighting the growing inflationary impact of the Middle East conflict on the region’s industrial sector.

Energy producer prices surged 11.1% in Eurozone on the month, far outpacing other categories. Intermediate goods prices rose 0.7%, while capital goods, durable consumer goods, and non-durable consumer goods all recorded more moderate increases between 0.2% and 0.3%. The data suggest that while the immediate inflation shock is concentrated in energy, price pressures are gradually broadening across the production chain.

Indicator Previous Latest Expectation
PPI (MoM) -0.6% 3.4% 3.3%
PPI (YoY) -3% 2.1% 1.8%
Category March Change
Energy 11.1%
Intermediate Goods 0.7%
Capital Goods 0.2%
Durable Consumer Goods 0.2%
Non-Durable Consumer Goods 0.3%

Across the broader European Union, PPI rose 3.2% mom and 2.0% yoy. Lithuania, Spain, and Italy recorded the strongest monthly increases, while Estonia and Finland saw sharp declines. The figures reinforce concerns that rising energy costs are feeding more directly into industrial inflation, increasing the risk that producer price pressures could continue passing through into consumer inflation in the coming months.

Full Eurozone PPI release here.

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