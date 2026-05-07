Fed’s Goolsbee: Iran War Is Inflationary, Not Yet Stagflationary

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee said the Iran conflict is increasingly behaving as an inflationary shock rather than a stagflationary one, a distinction that carries important implications for monetary policy.

Speaking after attending the Milken Institute conference in Los Angeles, Goolsbee noted that while higher energy prices and supply chain disruptions are clearly pushing inflation risks higher, the economy has not yet shown the kind of simultaneous deterioration in employment and growth that would force the Fed into a difficult tradeoff between its inflation and labor market mandates.

“It has not yet been a stagflationary-direction shock,” Goolsbee said, emphasizing that the labor market remains relatively stable despite rising cost pressures. Instead, he described the current environment as “just an inflationary shock,” warning that the longer the conflict persists, the more concerning the inflation outlook becomes. The comments suggest the Fed still sees room to prioritize inflation containment for now, rather than pivoting toward growth support.

That distinction is critical for markets because a purely inflationary shock tends to reinforce the case for rates staying higher for longer, while a true stagflationary scenario would complicate the Fed’s policy path significantly. Goolsbee’s remarks indicate that, at least for now, he remains more concerned about persistent inflation pressures than about a sharp slowdown in economic activity.