Canada Employment Falls -17.7k as Unemployment Rises to 6.9%

Canada’s labor market weakened notably in April as employment unexpectedly declined and the unemployment rate climbed to its highest level in months. Total employment fell by -17.7k during the month, sharply missing expectations for a modest gain of 5.1k. The weakness was concentrated in full-time positions, which dropped by -47k, while part-time employment rose by 29k.

Unemployment rate increased from 6.7% to 6.9%, above market expectations, while employment rate slipped to 60.5%. At the same time, participation rate edged higher to 65.0%, suggesting more people entered the labor force despite deteriorating hiring conditions.

Wage growth remained relatively elevated but showed signs of gradual moderation. Average hourly wages rose 4.5% yoy in April, slowing slightly from March’s 4.7% increase.

Indicator Previous Latest Expectation Employment Change +14.1K -17.7k +5.1k Unemployment Rate 6.7% 6.9% 6.7% Employment Rate 60.6% 60.5% — Participation Rate 64.9% 65.0% —

Full Canada employment release here.