Canada Employment Falls -17.7k as Unemployment Rises to 6.9%

Canada’s labor market weakened notably in April as employment unexpectedly declined and the unemployment rate climbed to its highest level in months. Total employment fell by -17.7k during the month, sharply missing expectations for a modest gain of 5.1k. The weakness was concentrated in full-time positions, which dropped by -47k, while part-time employment rose by 29k.
Unemployment rate increased from 6.7% to 6.9%, above market expectations, while employment rate slipped to 60.5%. At the same time, participation rate edged higher to 65.0%, suggesting more people entered the labor force despite deteriorating hiring conditions.
Wage growth remained relatively elevated but showed signs of gradual moderation. Average hourly wages rose 4.5% yoy in April, slowing slightly from March’s 4.7% increase.
|Indicator
|Previous
|Latest
|Expectation
|Employment Change
|+14.1K
|-17.7k
|+5.1k
|Unemployment Rate
|6.7%
|6.9%
|6.7%
|Employment Rate
|60.6%
|60.5%
|—
|Participation Rate
|64.9%
|65.0%
|—