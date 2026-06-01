UK PMI Manufacturing at 53.9, Expansion Extends to Seven Months, but Sustainability Questioned

UK manufacturing activity continued to strengthen in May, with PMI Manufacturing finalized at 53.9, up from 53.7 in April and marking a seventh consecutive month of expansion. The latest survey showed production growth and business confidence both reached three-month highs, suggesting manufacturers have so far weathered the challenging global environment better than many had expected.

However, much of the recent strength appears linked to precautionary buying rather than a sustained improvement in underlying demand. According to S&P Global’s Rob Dobson, manufacturers and their customers have been accelerating purchases to guard against potential price increases and supply disruptions stemming from the conflict in the Middle East. Dobson warned that the recent recovery in order books is “heavily reliant on both manufacturers and their clients front-loading purchases” and that the boost is likely to fade once firms have accumulated sufficient inventories.

The survey also highlighted mounting inflationary pressures. Manufacturers reported cost inflation rising to a near four-year high as supply-chain disruptions created material shortages and extended delivery times. Dobson noted that these challenges will continue to constrain the sector as long as geopolitical uncertainty, the conflict in the Middle East, and risks to key shipping routes such as the Strait of Hormuz persist. The data therefore point to a manufacturing sector that is still expanding, but one increasingly exposed to the same inflation and supply risks confronting economies across Europe.

Indicator Previous Latest PMI Manufacturing 53.7 53.9 Production Growth Expansion Three-month high Business Optimism Positive Three-month high New Orders Improving Improving Inventory Building Elevated Elevated Input Cost Inflation High Near 4-year high Supply Chain Delays Elevated Elevated Material Availability Stable Deteriorating Demand Outlook Positive Uncertain

Full UK PMI Manufacturing Final release here.