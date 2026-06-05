Japan Wage Growth Surges to 34-Year High Streak, Consumption Still Lags

Japan’s wage story continues to move in the direction the Bank of Japan has long hoped for. Nominal wages rose 3.5% yoy in April, accelerating from 3.1% yoy and beating market expectations of 3.2% yoy. The increase marked the third straight month with wage growth above 3%, something not seen in more than three decades. Combined with a modest inflation rate of 1.5%, real wages rose 1.9% yoy, extending their positive streak to four consecutive months.

The underlying details suggest wage pressures are becoming more entrenched. Bonus payments surged 7.4% yoy while overtime earnings accelerated to 4.2% yoy, both signs that labor demand remains firm. The wage data also align with this year’s strong spring wage negotiations. Preliminary results from Rengo indicate average wage settlements of just over 5%, while major companies surveyed by Keidanren reported increases exceeding 5.4%. These outcomes strengthen confidence that higher wages are becoming a structural feature rather than a temporary phenomenon.

The government’s fuel subsidy program also played an important supporting role. By offsetting part of the rise in energy costs caused by the Middle East conflict, the program helped keep the inflation measure used in wage calculations relatively low at 1.5%. As a result, workers were able to retain more of their income gains in real terms. For the BoJ, this combination of stronger wage growth and contained inflation is precisely the dynamic policymakers have been seeking to sustain.

Consumer behavior, however, remains more cautious than the wage figures alone would suggest. Household spending fell -0.5% yoy in April, although that was significantly better than the -1.4% decline expected by economists and a notable improvement from March’s -2.9% fall. Spending on necessities such as food and beverages remained weak, while clothing purchases dropped sharply. Nevertheless, stronger vehicle-related spending helped support transportation and communications expenditure. The mixed consumption picture suggests that while Japan’s wage recovery is clearly gaining traction, households are not yet spending with the confidence that would fully validate the BoJ’s normalization ambitions.