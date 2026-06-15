Eurozone Industrial Production Edges Up 0.1%, Capital Goods Weaken

Eurozone industrial production rose by a modest 0.1% mom in April, falling short of expectations for a 0.2% mom increase. The data pointed to continued resilience in parts of the manufacturing sector, but the overall gain was constrained by weakness in capital goods and energy production.

Among the major categories, output of non-durable consumer goods rose 1.7% mom, while durable consumer goods increased 1.0% mom and intermediate goods gained 0.8% mom. However, these advances were partly offset by a -0.5% mom decline in capital goods production and a -0.4% mom fall in energy output.

Across the broader EU, industrial production also rose 0.1% mom. Malta recorded the strongest monthly increase at 5.2%, followed by Sweden at 3.4% and the Netherlands at 1.6%. At the other end of the spectrum, Bulgaria posted a 4.6% decline, while Greece and Poland saw output fall by 3.5% and 3.4% respectively.

Category Apr (M/M) Industrial Production 0.1% Intermediate Goods +0.8% Energy -0.4% Capital Goods -0.5% Durable Consumer Goods +1.0% Non-Durable Consumer Goods +1.7%

Full Eurozone industrial production release here.