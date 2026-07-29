Risk Appetite Faces Three-Front Battle as Oil Rebounds, AI Worries Deepen and Fed Looms

Geopolitical escalation, deepening AI valuation doubts, and a high-stakes Fed vote all collide in the same session

Today’s themes: Middle East escalation is rebuilding oil’s risk premium, with Brent rebounding above $87 after US-Saudi strikes in Iraq and Iran’s rejection of a Hormuz administration proposal.

AI valuation concerns are deepening, with KOSPI down -5.98% despite strong SK Hynix earnings, as investors question whether AI spending is generating adequate returns ahead of Microsoft and Meta earnings.

The Fed’s vote count, not the rate decision, is Wednesday’s main event, as markets watch for a broader hawkish coalition beyond the two policymakers already expected to dissent.

A modest recovery signaled by US equity futures offered little reassurance that market sentiment has stabilized. Instead, investors are approaching one of the busiest sessions in weeks with three major risks converging at once: geopolitical tensions are re-escalating in the Middle East, confidence in the AI-driven equity rally continues to deteriorate, and the Federal Reserve is preparing to announce a policy decision where the vote count matters far more than the rate decision itself.

Middle East Escalation Rebuilds Oil’s Risk Premium

Geopolitical concerns have returned after only a brief lull. The United States and Saudi Arabia launched joint strikes against Iran-backed armed groups in Iraq, marking Washington’s first military action since suspending attacks on Iran last week and Saudi Arabia’s first publicly acknowledged participation alongside the United States during the conflict. The development raises the prospect that the confrontation is broadening geographically rather than winding down.

Iran has rejected Oman’s proposal for joint administration of the Strait of Hormuz while claiming to have fired on ships transiting the waterway and on US military facilities in Jordan. Separately, Yemen’s Houthi movement is reportedly considering charging commercial vessels to pass through the southern Red Sea after announcing a blockade of Saudi Arabia last week. Although markets still appear reluctant to price a return to full-scale regional war, ActionForex analysis shows the risk premium in energy markets is clearly rebuilding.

Key Developments

US and Saudi Arabia launched joint strikes against Iran-backed armed groups in Iraq — Washington’s first military action since suspending Iran strikes, Saudi Arabia’s first acknowledged participation

Iran rejected Oman’s proposal for joint administration of the Strait of Hormuz, claims strikes on transiting ships and US facilities in Jordan

Houthi movement reportedly considering charges for vessels transiting the southern Red Sea, following last week’s announced blockade of Saudi Arabia

Brent crude: rebounded above $87 after plunging to $80.67 earlier this week, on course to fill Monday’s downside gap of $89-95

That shift is evident in Brent crude, which has rebounded above $87 after plunging to $80.67 earlier this week. The recovery puts the market on course to fill Monday’s downside gap of $89-95 and underscores how quickly traders are willing to reprice supply risks when disruptions spread beyond a single flashpoint.

AI Valuation Doubts Deepen Ahead of Microsoft and Meta Earnings

Technology shares present the second challenge. Selling pressure intensified across Asia, with South Korea’s KOSPI dropping -5.98% despite strong corporate earnings. SK Hynix delivered operating profit more than six times higher than a year earlier, yet its shares still slumped -9.6% as investors judged the results against exceptionally high expectations.

That reaction illustrates the increasingly demanding environment facing US technology giants. Microsoft and Meta report after the US close, but following disappointing cash flow updates from Alphabet and Tesla last week, investors appear more focused on whether AI spending is generating sufficient returns than on headline earnings growth. With sentiment already fragile, even respectable results may struggle to spark a sustained recovery if markets continue reassessing lofty valuations.

Key Data

KOSPI: -5.98% despite strong corporate earnings

SK Hynix: operating profit more than six times higher year-over-year, shares still fell -9.6%

Microsoft and Meta report after the US close, following disappointing cash flow updates from Alphabet and Tesla last week

The Fed’s Vote Count Matters More Than the Rate Decision

The final test comes from the Federal Reserve. Policymakers are universally expected to leave interest rates unchanged at 3.50-3.75%, making the statement and the voting pattern the meeting’s primary sources of potential surprise.

Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack and Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan are widely expected to vote for an immediate hike. Any additional support for tighter policy would likely be interpreted as a meaningful step toward a September increase. Markets will pay particular attention to Chair Kevin Warsh and Governor Christopher Waller, whose votes could signal whether inflation concerns are spreading beyond the Committee’s established hawks. Former Chair Jerome Powell, now a Governor, together with Neel Kashkari, are also wildcards.

A broader hawkish coalition would likely push Treasury yields and the Dollar higher while adding fresh pressure on global equities already wrestling with geopolitical risks and AI-related uncertainty.

Who to Watch

Cleveland Fed’s Hammack and Dallas Fed’s Logan: widely expected to vote for an immediate hike

Chair Warsh and Governor Waller: votes could signal whether hawkish sentiment is broadening beyond the Committee’s established hawks

Powell (now a Governor) and Kashkari: wildcards

Currency Markets: CAD Leads, AUD Under Pressure

In foreign exchange markets, Canadian Dollar is the day’s strongest performer as the rebound in oil prices improves Canada’s terms of trade. Yen follows on cautious risk sentiment, while Dollar holds steady ahead of the FOMC announcement. Australian Dollar is under pressure after weaker-than-expected inflation data prompted all four major domestic banks to forecast an extended RBA pause through year-end. Swiss Franc and New Zealand Dollar also underperform, while Euro and Sterling trade in the middle of the major currency rankings as investors wait for the next decisive catalyst.

Australia’s Q2 CPI came in at 3.8% headline, with quarterly trimmed mean inflation missing the RBA’s own 3.6% forecast. That miss prompted Westpac to abandon its call for another rate hike, completing a rare consensus among Australia’s Big Four banks that the RBA is likely to stay on hold through year-end.

Key Takeaways

Three risks are converging at once: Middle East escalation, deepening AI valuation doubts, and a high-stakes Fed vote are all in play the same session, and a modest futures recovery does little to offset that. Oil’s risk premium is rebuilding fast: Brent rebounded above $87 from $80.67 as the Iraq strikes and Hormuz standoff suggest the conflict is broadening, not de-escalating. AI earnings need to show returns, not just growth: SK Hynix’s beat-and-selloff shows investors are judging AI-linked earnings against demanding return expectations, a bar Microsoft and Meta face after the US close. The Fed decision itself is a formality; the vote count is not: Markets are watching whether Hammack and Logan’s hawkish votes gain support from Warsh, Waller, Powell, or Kashkari as a signal toward a September hike. Currency markets are already pricing the risk split: CAD gained on oil’s rebound while AUD fell after core CPI missed the RBA’s own 3.6% forecast, completing a rare Big Four consensus for an extended hold, even before the FOMC decision lands.

Related Coverage

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Why is oil’s risk premium rebuilding after this week’s plunge?

A: The US and Saudi Arabia’s joint strikes in Iraq, combined with Iran’s rejection of a Hormuz administration proposal and the Houthi movement’s threat to charge vessels transiting the southern Red Sea, all point toward the conflict broadening geographically rather than winding down. That shift is why Brent has rebounded above $87 after plunging to $80.67 earlier this week.

Q: Why does the Fed’s vote count matter more than the rate decision itself this week?

A: Policymakers are universally expected to hold rates at 3.50-3.75%, so the decision itself carries no surprise. The real signal is whether Cleveland Fed’s Hammack and Dallas Fed’s Logan gain company from other policymakers like Chair Warsh, Governor Waller, Powell, or Kashkari in voting for tighter policy — that would be read as a concrete step toward a September hike.

Q: Why did SK Hynix shares fall despite blowout earnings?

A: SK Hynix delivered operating profit more than six times higher than a year earlier, yet investors judged the results against exceptionally high expectations rather than rewarding the headline growth. It’s the same dynamic now facing Microsoft and Meta, which report after the US close following disappointing cash flow updates from Alphabet and Tesla last week.