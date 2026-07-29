AUD/USD Breaks Lower as Australia CPI Seals Case for Extended RBA Hold. Is 0.6750 Next?

TL;DR: Australia’s soft CPI print has pushed all four major banks into agreement that the RBA’s tightening cycle is over for now, driving AUD/USD below its rising channel with 0.6750 emerging as the next major support cluster.

Why This CPI Print Changes the Story

Australia’s softer inflation report is more than just another downside CPI surprise — it marks the point where markets concluded the RBA’s tightening cycle has effectively run its course. That shift in policy expectations triggered a sharp decline in AUD/USD, but its implications extend well beyond Wednesday’s trading session. With expectations for further RBA tightening fading rapidly, the Australian dollar is losing one of its few remaining domestic pillars of support.

What the Data Actually Showed

The inflation data itself offered little justification for another near-term rate increase. Headline CPI slowed from 4.0% to 3.8% y/y in June, while trimmed mean inflation was unchanged at 3.6%. Quarterly figures echoed the same trend, with headline inflation easing from 4.1% to 3.8% and trimmed mean inflation rising only modestly from 3.5% to 3.6%.

The most important detail, however, was how those figures compared with the RBA’s own expectations. Both the monthly and quarterly trimmed mean measures came in below the central bank’s May forecast of 3.8%. That outcome effectively validated Governor Michele Bullock’s remarks on Tuesday that underlying inflation had evolved broadly as expected since May — while also hinting the disinflation process may be progressing slightly faster than policymakers themselves anticipated.

Westpac’s Reversal Seals a Rare Bank Consensus

The biggest surprise came from Westpac. Until Wednesday, it had been the only one of Australia’s Big Four banks still forecasting another rate hike in August. Following the CPI release, Westpac abandoned that call, now expecting the RBA to remain on hold for the rest of 2026 — leaving open only a conditional risk of a November hike should inflation reaccelerate sharply during the third quarter.

That revision carries significance beyond a single economist’s forecast. For the first time this tightening cycle, all four major Australian banks are united in expecting the RBA to leave policy unchanged through year-end based on current information. That consensus reinforces the perception that Australia’s monetary tightening phase has probably ended — unless a fresh inflation shock, such as another sustained surge in oil prices, materializes.

Where the Risk Shifts Now: The Fed and Asian Equities

Attention therefore shifts away from Australia and toward global developments. Domestically, the policy story is largely settled for now. Externally, however, AUD/USD still faces several potentially bearish catalysts.

The first is the Federal Reserve , with the FOMC rate decision scheduled for today. Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack and Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan are widely expected to vote in favor of another rate increase. If additional FOMC members also dissent, markets would likely interpret the outcome as a more hawkish signal than currently anticipated — supporting higher Treasury yields and extending the Dollar’s recent strength.

, with the FOMC rate decision scheduled for today. Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack and Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan are widely expected to vote in favor of another rate increase. If additional FOMC members also dissent, markets would likely interpret the outcome as a more hawkish signal than currently anticipated — supporting higher Treasury yields and extending the Dollar’s recent strength. The second is regional risk sentiment. Asian equity markets remain fragile despite Wednesday’s brief rebound. Renewed selling in technology shares has already pushed the KOSPI roughly 17% lower this week, while pressure continues to build across the broader AI sector. Given the Australian dollar’s strong correlation with Asian equity performance and global growth expectations, a deeper regional correction could reinforce downside momentum.

ActionForex’s Technical View on AUD/USD

The technical picture has already begun reflecting that deteriorating backdrop. AUD/USD broke decisively below its short-term rising channel after once again failing to overcome the falling 55 D EMA near 0.7004. The price action strongly suggests the rebound from 0.6864 ended at 0.7026 as merely a corrective recovery within the broader decline from 0.7277.

As long as rallies remain capped below the 55 4H EMA around 0.6981, the path of least resistance remains lower. A retest of 0.6864 should be seen next, with a sustained break opening the way toward the 61.8% projection of 0.7277 to 0.6864 from 0.7026, at 0.6771. That level sits just above a major medium-term Fibonacci support — the 38.2% retracement of 0.5913 to 0.7277, at 0.6756 — creating a critical support cluster around 0.6750.

Whether buyers are prepared to defend that area should decide whether the broader uptrend from 0.5913 remains intact or gives way to a much deeper medium-term decline.





Key Takeaways