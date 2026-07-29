WTI Crude Oil Wave Analysis

WTI Crude Oil: ⬇️ Sell

– WTI Crude Oil reversed from resistance area

– Likely to fall to support level 75.00

WTI Crude Oil recently reversed from the resistance area between the resistance level 90.00 (former strong support from May), upper daily Bollinger Band and the 61.8% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse from May.

The downward reversal from this resistance zone stopped the previous minor impulse wave 1 from the start of July.

WTI Crude Oil can be expected to fall further to the next support level 75.00 – former resistance from the start of July.



