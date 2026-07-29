FTSE 100 Wave Analysis

FTSE 100: ⬆️ Buy

– FTSE 100 broke resistance area

– Likely to rise to resistance level 11000.00

FTSE 100 index recently broke the resistance area between the key resistance level 10750.00 (which has been reversing the price from April) and the resistance trendline of the daily up channel from May.

The breakout of this resistance zone accelerated the active minor impulse wave 3 of the sharp intermediate impulse wave (C) from May.

FTSE 100 index can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 11000.00 – target price for the completion of the active impulse wave 3.



