German ZEW Sentiment Jumps to 10.5 as Iran Peace Hopes Lift Outlook

German investor sentiment improved sharply in June, with the ZEW Economic Sentiment Index surging from -10.2 to 10.5, far exceeding expectations of -6.0 and returning to positive territory. The Eurozone-wide measure showed a similar improvement, rising from -9.1 to 9.5, also well above forecasts. However, assessments of current economic conditions continued to deteriorate, with Germany’s Current Situation Index falling from -77.8 to -81.0 and the Eurozone gauge slipping to -43.4.

According to ZEW President Achim Wambach, the dramatic improvement in expectations reflects growing confidence that the conflict between the United States and Iran is nearing an end. He noted that easing geopolitical tensions could reduce pressure on energy prices and inflation, benefiting both energy-intensive industries and households while supporting domestic demand.

The improvement was broad-based across several key sectors. Expectations for the automotive industry rose by 21.9 points, while chemical and pharmaceutical companies gained 16 points and mechanical engineering improved by 9.2 points. Sentiment toward private demand also strengthened by 11.7 points.

However, most of these sectors remain in negative territory, highlighting that optimism is recovering from a weak starting point rather than signaling a full-fledged rebound. Construction was the notable exception, with sentiment falling sharply, likely reflecting the impact of the ECB’s recent interest rate hike on financing conditions.

Indicator May June Expected Germany ZEW Economic Sentiment -10.2 10.5 -6.0 Germany Current Situation -77.8 -81.0 -77.0 Eurozone ZEW Economic Sentiment -9.1 9.5 -7.2 Eurozone Current Situation -41.4 -43.4 N/A

Full German ZEW release here.