US Retail Sales Surge 0.9% in May, Signaling Resilient Consumer Demand

US retail sales rose 0.9% mom to USD 763.7B in May, comfortably exceeding expectations of 0.5% mom and accelerating from the previous month’s 0.4% mom. The gain suggests that consumer spending remained resilient despite elevated inflation, high borrowing costs and growing uncertainty over the economic outlook.

Excluding automobiles, retail sales increased 0.8% mom to USD 623.4B, also beating expectations of 0.5% mom. Retail sales excluding gasoline rose 0.7% mom to USD 700.0B, indicating that the increase was not simply driven by higher fuel prices. Total retail sales for the March through May period were up 5.3% from a year earlier.

Given that household consumption accounts for roughly two-thirds of US economic activity, the latest figures provide further evidence that domestic demand remains a key pillar supporting growth.

Indicator May 2026 Expected Retail Sales M/M 0.9% 0.5% Retail Sales Ex-Autos M/M 0.8% 0.5% Retail Sales Ex-Gasoline M/M 0.7%

Full US retail sales release here.