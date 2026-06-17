HomeLive CommentsUS Retail Sales Surge 0.9% in May, Signaling Resilient Consumer Demand

US Retail Sales Surge 0.9% in May, Signaling Resilient Consumer Demand

ActionForex
By ActionForex

US retail sales rose 0.9% mom to USD 763.7B in May, comfortably exceeding expectations of 0.5% mom and accelerating from the previous month’s 0.4% mom. The gain suggests that consumer spending remained resilient despite elevated inflation, high borrowing costs and growing uncertainty over the economic outlook.

Excluding automobiles, retail sales increased 0.8% mom to USD 623.4B, also beating expectations of 0.5% mom. Retail sales excluding gasoline rose 0.7% mom to USD 700.0B, indicating that the increase was not simply driven by higher fuel prices. Total retail sales for the March through May period were up 5.3% from a year earlier.

Given that household consumption accounts for roughly two-thirds of US economic activity, the latest figures provide further evidence that domestic demand remains a key pillar supporting growth.

Indicator May 2026 Expected
Retail Sales M/M 0.9% 0.5%
Retail Sales Ex-Autos M/M 0.8% 0.5%
Retail Sales Ex-Gasoline M/M 0.7%

Full US retail sales release here.

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