Fed Holds Steady but Dot Plot Turns Hawkish as Officials Signal Rate Hike Ahead

The Federal Reserve left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 3.50-3.75% as widely expected, but the updated projections delivered a distinctly hawkish message. In a notably shorter post-meeting statement, policymakers acknowledged that economic activity continues to expand at a solid pace despite elevated uncertainty stemming partly from the Middle East conflict. The Fed highlighted strong productivity growth and capital investment, while noting that labor market conditions remain stable with job gains keeping pace with workforce growth.

The statement also underscored the Fed’s ongoing concern over inflation. Officials acknowledged that supply shocks, particularly in energy-related sectors, have continued to fuel price pressures and reiterated their commitment to restoring price stability. The notably streamlined statement was also consistent with new Fed Chair Kevin Warsh’s preference for more concise communication, signaling a shift toward saying less while allowing policy projections to carry more of the message.

That message was reinforced by the updated Summary of Economic Projections. The median federal funds rate forecast was revised higher, with policymakers now expecting rates to end 2026 at 3.8%, compared with 3.4% previously. The projected path for rates was also lifted for 2027 and 2028, indicating a slower pace of eventual policy normalization.

The accompanying dot plot revealed a committee leaning firmly toward additional tightening, with nine officials anticipating at least one rate hike this year, eight expecting rates to remain unchanged, and only one projecting a rate cut.

While the Fed modestly lowered its 2026 GDP growth forecast to 2.2% from 2.4%, officials simultaneously revised core inflation projections significantly higher. Core PCE inflation is now expected at 3.3% in 2026 and 2.5% in 2027, both notably above prior forecasts. Although headline PCE inflation projections edged slightly lower for 2026, the persistence of underlying price pressures appears to have outweighed growth concerns.

Taken together, the updated forecasts signal that the Fed is willing to tolerate somewhat slower growth in exchange for ensuring inflation pressures do not become entrenched, reinforcing expectations that rates could be raised.

Full FOMC statement and SEP.