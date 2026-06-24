BoJ Hawks Eye Path Toward 2% Neutral Rate, Summary Shows

The Bank of Japan’s Summary of Opinions from its June meeting revealed a notably hawkish tone beneath last week’s widely expected rate hike to 1.00%. Several members argued that inflation risks remain skewed to the upside, with one warning that “underlying CPI inflation will deviate upward to a level above the price stability target of 2 percent” if monetary accommodation is not adjusted appropriately. Another member noted that while the Middle East conflict has eased, logistics disruptions and lingering supply-side pressures continue to pose risks of broader price increases, supporting the case for the June hike.

More importantly, the discussion appears to be shifting beyond whether rates should rise toward how far they ultimately need to go. Multiple members argued that it is “appropriate for the Bank to continue to raise the policy interest rate” if economic activity and prices evolve in line with projections. One of the strongest views stated that Japan’s policy rate remains below the estimated neutral range and that “the neutral interest rate appears to be at around 2 percent.” Another member argued that the Bank should bring rates closer to neutral sooner in order “to avoid rapid and significant policy interest rate hikes” later. Such remarks suggest some policymakers already see substantial room for further normalization beyond the current 1.00% policy rate.

The main dissenting argument focused on risks to growth rather than inflation. One member warned that raising rates could suppress business investment and potentially trigger simultaneous declines in inflation, production and employment, concluding that the Bank should have left rates unchanged. While the Summary does not identify speakers, that view is widely believed to belong to newcomer Toichiro Asada, who voted against the June hike and became the first board appointee under Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

Even so, the broader message from the Summary was clear: the debate inside the BoJ is increasingly centered on the pace of future tightening rather than the need for it, reinforcing expectations that additional rate hikes remain likely in the coming quarters.

Full BoJ summary of opinions here.