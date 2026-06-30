HomeLive CommentsSwiss KOF Barometer Climbs Above Long-Term Average as Economic Outlook Improves

Swiss KOF Barometer Climbs Above Long-Term Average as Economic Outlook Improves

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By ActionForex

Switzerland’s economic outlook improved noticeably in June as the KOF Economic Barometer rose from 98.6 to 101.2, comfortably beating expectations of 99.4 and moving back above its long-term average of 100. The latest reading suggests growth momentum is strengthening after several months of below-trend performance.

The KOF said the improvement was driven primarily by manufacturing, where production-related indicators showed a marked pickup. Demand-side indicators also strengthened, with both foreign demand and private consumption contributing positively to the outlook. “The outlook for the Swiss economy improves noticeably,” the institute said, adding that the Barometer had risen “slightly above its average” after remaining below trend in recent months.

The survey points to a more balanced recovery in the Swiss economy, supported by both external and domestic demand. The improvement in foreign demand suggests Swiss exporters continue to benefit from resilient global activity, while firmer private consumption indicates households are becoming more confident. Together, the data reinforce expectations that the Swiss economy is regaining momentum after a softer start to the year.

Indicator Previous Latest Consensus
KOF Economic Barometer 98.6 101.2 99.4

Full Swiss KOF release here.

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