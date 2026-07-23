ECB Holds Rates, Closely Watches Energy Shock and Inflation Spillovers

The European Central Bank left its key interest rates unchanged as widely expected, keeping the deposit rate at 2.25%, while acknowledging that renewed energy market volatility has complicated the inflation outlook. Rather than signalling any change in policy direction, the Governing Council emphasized that the “outlook for energy prices, while highly volatile,” remains well above levels seen before the Middle East conflict, adding that “the full inflationary impact of the energy shock has yet to play out.” The statement reinforces that policymakers are focused on how persistent higher energy costs could feed through to broader inflation.

The ECB said it is “closely monitoring the intensity and duration of the shock, as well as its indirect and second-round effects,” highlighting concerns that sustained increases in energy prices could eventually spill over into wages and underlying inflation. At the same time, policymakers stressed that they remain “committed to setting monetary policy to ensure that inflation stabilizes at its 2% target in the medium term.” The statement stopped short of endorsing expectations for another rate hike, instead reiterating that the Governing Council will continue to determine policy on a “data-dependent and meeting-by-meeting approach” and is “not pre-committing to a particular rate path.”

Overall, the statement leans mildly hawkish without materially changing the ECB’s policy framework. By explicitly acknowledging that the energy shock is still unfolding while avoiding any guidance on future rate moves, the Governing Council has left itself maximum flexibility as geopolitical developments continue to evolve. Attention now shifts to President Christine Lagarde’s press conference, where markets will look for clues on whether she validates growing expectations that renewed energy-driven inflation could keep the door open to another rate hike later this year.

Full ECB statement here.