HomeLive CommentsUS Jobless Claims Fall Sharply to 187k vs exp 212k

US Jobless Claims Fall Sharply to 187k vs exp 212k

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By ActionForex

US initial jobless claims fell sharply by -22k to 187k in the week ended July 18, well below expectations of 212k. The prior week’s figure was revised slightly higher to 209k from 208k, while the four-week moving average declined by -7.25k to 207.5k. The data point to continued resilience in the labor market despite mounting uncertainty surrounding energy prices and global geopolitical tensions.

The improvement was also reflected in continuing claims, which edged down by -2k to 1.796m in the week ended July 11, while the insured unemployment rate held steady at 1.2%. Although the decline was modest, it suggests workers who lose their jobs are still finding new employment relatively quickly, reinforcing the view that labor market conditions remain tight rather than deteriorating. The four-week average of continuing claims also fell, indicating that broader labor market momentum has remained intact.

Economic Data

Indicator Actual Expected Previous
Initial Jobless Claims (Jul 18) 187K 212K 209K
4-Week Average 207.5K 214.75K
Continuing Claims (Jul 11) 1.796M 1.798M
Insured Unemployment Rate 1.2% 1.2%

Full US jobless claims release here.

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