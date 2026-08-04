Government vs BoJ? Japan’s Kiuchi Offers Softer View on Inflation Risks

Japan’s Economy Minister Minoru Kiuchi struck a more measured tone on inflation than the Bank of Japan, suggesting the recent surge in energy prices has yet to generate broad-based consumer price pressures. Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Kiuchi said the pass-through from the Middle East conflict has so far remained limited, noting that “the overall consumer price index rose 1.7% year-on-year in June, showing only moderate rises.” His remarks contrasted with the BoJ’s warning last week that inflation risks could overshoot its 2% target.

Kiuchi acknowledged that inflationary pressures could build in the months ahead, saying policymakers “do need to be vigilant to the possibility that costs could be gradually passed onto food and other consumer goods from summer through autumn.” Still, he emphasized that households should be better placed to absorb higher prices, forecasting average real wages to rise by nearly 1% in the current fiscal year while pointing to government fuel subsidies as an important buffer against higher living costs.

While avoiding direct criticism of the BoJ, Kiuchi’s comments appeared to temper market expectations for a more aggressive policy response. He said he hoped the central bank would “continue to guide appropriate policy to stably and sustainably achieve its 2% inflation target,” language consistent with his long-standing preference for accommodative monetary settings. The remarks suggest the government remains more comfortable with a gradual approach to policy normalization even after the BoJ raised interest rates to 1% in June.

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