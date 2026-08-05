Japan Services PMI Eases to 51.2 in July, Composite Holds at 52.7

Japan’s services sector continued to expand in July, but the pace of growth slowed as demand softened from earlier in the year. The S&P Global Japan Services PMI fell to 51.2 from 52.2 in June, signaling a second consecutive monthly expansion but at a more modest pace. Businesses cited events, promotional campaigns and new contract wins as supporting activity, although some firms reported that underlying demand remained relatively subdued.

The moderation in services was largely offset by the manufacturing sector, where output recorded its strongest increase since early 2014. As a result, the Composite PMI edged only slightly lower to 52.7 from 52.8, pointing to another solid expansion in overall private sector activity. Even so, the broader growth trajectory has eased from the stronger pace seen in the first quarter, before the Middle East conflict disrupted global supply chains and raised business costs.

Inflation remained the dominant theme across the survey. Companies continued to report rapid increases in input costs and passed those pressures on through higher selling prices, with output price inflation reaching its second-fastest pace in nearly two decades of data collection. The findings suggest official inflation could strengthen further in the coming months, reinforcing expectations that the Bank of Japan will face continued pressure to normalize monetary policy despite signs that services sector growth has moderated.

Data Summary

Component July 2026 June 2026 Services PMI 51.2 52.2 Composite PMI 52.7 52.8 Business activity Expanded Expanded New business Expanded Expanded Input costs Increased sharply Increased sharply Selling prices Second-fastest rise in nearly 20 years Elevated Overall outlook Positive Positive

Key Takeaways

Japan’s Services PMI eased to 51.2 from 52.2 , indicating the services sector continued to expand but at a slower pace.

from , indicating the services sector continued to expand but at a slower pace. The Composite PMI remained broadly stable at 52.7 , as booming manufacturing activity offset softer services growth.

, as booming manufacturing activity offset softer services growth. Service providers continued to benefit from new contracts, events and promotional activities, although many firms reported more subdued underlying demand.

Inflation pressures remained intense across both manufacturing and services, with firms continuing to face rapid increases in input costs.

Selling prices rose at the second-fastest pace in nearly two decades , suggesting official inflation could strengthen further in the months ahead.

, suggesting official inflation could strengthen further in the months ahead. The survey reinforces expectations that the Bank of Japan will remain under pressure to continue policy normalization, even as overall economic growth moderates from the stronger pace seen before the Middle East conflict.

Full Japan PMI Services final release here.