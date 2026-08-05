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CADJPY Wave Analysis

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CADJPY: ⬆️ Buy

– CADJPY reversed from support zone

– Likely to rise to resistance level 113.30

CADJPY currency pair recently reversed from the support zone between the key support level 111.85 (which has been reversing the price from January), 50% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from  October and the lower daily Bollinger Band.

The upward reversal from the support level 111.85 stopped the previous sharp downward impulse wave 1.

Given the strength of the support level 111.85 bullish Canadian dollar sentiment seen today, CADJPY currency pair can be expected to further to the next resistance level 113.30.

CADJPY Wave Analysis – 4 August 2026


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