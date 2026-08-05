Platinum Wave Analysis

Platinum: ⬆️ Buy

– Platinum broke resistance level 1680.00

– Likely to rise to resistance level 1835.00

Platinum recently broke the resistance level 1680.00 (which is the upper border of the narrow sideways price range inside which the price has been moving from the end of June).

The breakout of the resistance level 1680.00 coincided with the breakout of the 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse from the start of June.

Platinum can be expected to rise further to the next resistance level 1835.00 (top of wave 4 from the start of June).