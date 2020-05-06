Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6408; (P) 0.6442; (R1) 0.6467; More…

Intraday bias in AUD/USD remains neutral first. Fall from 0.6569 short term top is still in favor to continue and below 0.6372 will target 0.6253 support first. Break there should indicate completion of whole rise from 0.5506 and target 38.2% retracement of 0.5506 to 0.6569 at 0.6163. On the upside, break of 0.6569 will extend the rebound to 0.6670 key resistance instead.

In the bigger picture, there is no clear sign of trend reversal yet. The larger down trend from 1.1079 (2011 high) is still in favor to extend. 61.8% projection of 1.1079 to 0.6826 from 0.8135 at 0.5507 is already met. Sustained break there will pave the way to 0.4773 (2001 low). On the upside, however, sustained break of 0.6607 will suggest medium term bottoming and turn focus to 0.7031 resistance next.