Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6933; (P) 0.6998; (R1) 0.7064; More…

AUD/USD edged higher to 0.7064 but failed to sustain above 0.7031 resistance again and retreated. Intraday bias remains neutral first. On the downside, firm break of 0.6898 minor support should indicate short term topping and rejection by 0.7031. Intraday bias will be turned back to the downside, for correction back to 0.6569 resistance turned support. On the upside, however, sustained break of 0.7031 will extend the rise from 0.5506.

In the bigger picture, the firm break of 0.6826 (2016 low) now suggests that 0.5506 is a medium term bottom. Rebound from there is likely correcting whole long term down trend form 1.1079 (2011 high). Further rally would be seen to 55 month EMA (now at 0.7326). This will remain the preferred case as long as it stays above 55 week EMA (now at 0.6721).