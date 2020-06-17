Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6824; (P) 0.6900; (R1) 0.6967; More…

Intraday bias in AUD/USD remains neutral for the moment. On the upside, firm break of 0.7031/64 is needed to confirm rise resumption. Otherwise, risk will stay mildly on the downside in case of recovery. On the downside, break of 0.6676 will extend the fall form 0.7064 to 38.2% retracement of 0.5506 to 0.7064 at 0.6469.

In the bigger picture, rebound from 0.5506 medium term bottom could be correcting whole long term down trend form 1.1079 (2011 high). Further rally would be seen to 55 month EMA (now at 0.7340). This will remain the preferred case as long as it stays above 55 week EMA (now at 0.6717). Sustained trading below 55 week EMA will turn focus back to 0.5506 low instead.