Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.7214; (P) 0.7240; (R1) 0.7270; More…

Intraday bias in AUD/USD remains on the upside at this point. Current rise from 0.5506 should target 0.7311 long term EMA. On the downside, break of 0.7109 support is needed to indicate short term topping. Otherwise, outlook will stay bullish in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, rebound from 0.5506 medium term bottom could be correcting whole long term down trend from 1.1079 (2011 high). Further rally would be seen to 55 month EMA (now at 0.7311). This will remain the preferred case as long as it stays above 55 week EMA (now at 0.6804). However, sustained trading below 55 week EMA will turn focus back to 0.5506 low instead.