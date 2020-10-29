Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.7113; (P) 0.7130; (R1) 0.7144; More…

Intraday bias in AUD/USD is staying neutral as the pair remains above 0.7005/20 support zone. on the downside. . With 0.7342 resistance intact, further decline is expected. On the downside, break of 0.7005 will resume the corrective fall from 0.7413, and target 38.2% retracement of 0.5506 to 0.7413 at 0.6685. However, firm break of 0.7243 will bring retest of 0.7413 high.

In the bigger picture, while rebound from 0.5506 was strong, there is not enough evidence to confirm bullish trend reversal yet. That is, it could be just a correction inside the long term down trend. Sustained trading back below 55 week EMA (now at 0.6916) will favor the bearish case and argue that the rebound has completed. Focus will be turned back to 0.5506 low. On the upside, break of 0.7413 will extend the rise from 0.5506 to 38.2% retracement of 1.1079 (2011 high) to 0.5506 (2020 low) at 0.7635.