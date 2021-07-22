<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.7311; (P) 0.7337; (R1) 0.7384; More…

Intraday bias in AUD/USD is turned neutral with current recovery. Some consolidations could be seen but outlook will remain bearish as long as 0.7443 support turned resistance holds. On the downside, break of 0.7288 will resume larger fall from 0.8006, and target 161.8% projection of 0.8006 to 0.7530 from 0.7890 at 0.7120. However, break of 0.7443 will bring stronger rebound to 0.7530 support turned resistance.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, rise from 0.5506 medium term bottom could have completed at 0.8006, after failing 0.8135 key resistance. Correction from there could target 0.6991 cluster support (38.2% retracement of 0.5506 to 0.8006 at 0.7051). We’d look for strong support from there to bring rebound. However, sustained break of this level would argue that the whole medium term has indeed reversed.