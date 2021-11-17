<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.7273; (P) 0.7320; (R1) 0.7349; More…

AUD/USD’s fall from 0.7555 resumed by breaking 0.7275 temporary low. Intraday bias is back on the downside. As noted before, rebound Rebound from 0.7105 could be complete with three waves up to 0.7555, and fall from 0.8006 is still in progress. Deeper fall should be seen to 0.7169 support, and then 0.7105. On the upside, however, break of 0.7369 minor resistance will turn bias back to the upside for retesting 0.7555.

In the bigger picture, with 0.6991 cluster support (38.2% retracement of 0.5506 to 0.8006 at 0.7051) intact, we’re seeing price action from 0.8006 as a correction only. That is, up trend from 0.5506 low would resume after the correction completes. In that case, main focus will be 0.8135 key resistance (2018 high). Sustained break there will carry larger bullish implications. However, sustained break of 0.6991 will argue that the whole medium term trend has indeed reversed.