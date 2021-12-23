<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.7150; (P) 0.7185; (R1) 0.7249; More…

AUD/USD is still staying in range below 0.7223 temporary top and intraday bias remains neutral. On the upside, above 0.7223 and sustained trading above 55 day EMA (now at 0.7236) will be the first sign of major bottoming and bring stronger rise to 0.7555 resistance. On the downside, however, break of 0.7081 minor support will bring retest of 0.6991 key support first. Sustained break there will carry larger bearish implication, and resume larger down trend from 0.8006.

In the bigger picture, strong rebound from 0.6991 key structural support will retain medium term bullishness. That is, whole up trend from 0.5506 is still in progress. Firm break of 0.7555 resistance will target 0.8006 high and above. However, sustained break of 0.6991 will argue that the whole up trend from 0.5506 might be finished at 0.8006, after rejection by 0.8135 long term resistance. Deeper decline would then be seen back to 61.8% retracement of 0.5506 to 0.8006 at 0.6461.