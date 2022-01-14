Fri, Jan 14, 2022 @ 06:16 GMT
HomeTechnical OutlookAUDUSD OutlookAUD/USD Daily Report

AUD/USD Daily Report

By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.7265; (P) 0.7289; (R1) 0.7305; More…

Intraday bias in AUD/USD remains on the this point. Correction from 0.8006 could have completed after defending 0.6991. Further rise should be seen to 100% projection of 0.6992 to 0.7277 from 0.7128 at 0.7413 first. For now, further rally will remain in favor as long as 0.7128 support holds, in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, strong rebound from 0.6991 key structural support will retain medium term bullishness. That is, whole up trend from 0.5506 is still in progress. Firm break of 0.7555 resistance will target 0.8006 high and above. However, sustained break of 0.6991 will argue that the whole up trend from 0.5506 might be finished at 0.8006, after rejection by 0.8135 long term resistance. Deeper decline would then be seen back to 61.8% retracement of 0.5506 to 0.8006 at 0.6461.

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.