Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.7307; (P) 0.7350; (R1) 0.7418; More…

Intraday bias in AUD/USD is now mildly on the upside for 0.7440 resitsance first. Break will resume the rebound from 0.6966 to 0.7555 resistance next. As noted before, larger decline from 0.8006 might have completed at 0.6966 already. Further break of 0.7555 should confirm this bullish case. On the odwnside, below 0.7301 minor support will turn bias neutral first. But further rally will remain in favor as long as 0.7164 support holds.

In the bigger picture, focus remains on 0.6991 key structural support. Sustained break there will argue that the whole up trend from 0.5506 might be finished at 0.8006, after rejection by 0.8135 long term resistance. Deeper decline would then be seen back to 61.8% retracement of 0.5506 to 0.8006 at 0.6461. Meanwhile, strong rebound from 0.6991 will retain medium term bullishness. That is, whole up trend from 0.5506 is still in progress for another rise through 0.8006 at a later stage.