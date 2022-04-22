<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.7338; (P) 0.7398; (R1) 0.7431; More…

AUD/USD’s fall from 0.7660 resumed by breaking 0.7342 temporary low. Intraday bias is back on the downside for 0.7164 support next. On the upside, above 0.7457 minor resistance will flip bias back to the upside for retesting 0.7660 resistance instead.

In the bigger picture, correction from 0.8006 could have completed at 0.6966, after drawing support from 0.6991. That is, up trend from 0.5506 (2020 low) might be ready to resume. Firm break of 0.8006 will target 61.8% projection of 0.5506 to 0.8006 from 0.6966 at 0.8511 next. This will remain the favored case as long as 0.7164 support holds.