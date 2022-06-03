<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.7181; (P) 0.7226; (R1) 0.7310; More…

AUD/USD’s rebound from 0.6828 extends further and intraday bias stays on the upside. Breach of 0.7265 resistance is a sign that whole corrective fall from 0.8006 has completed with three waves down to 0.6828. Further rise should be seen back to 0.7660 resistance next. On the downside, however, break of 0.7139 minor support will mix up the outlook and turn intraday bias neutral first.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.8006 are seen as a corrective pattern to rise from 0.5506 (2020 low). Deeper fall could be seen to 50% retracement of 0.5506 to 0.8006 at 0.6756. This coincides with 100% projection of 0.8006 to 0.7105 from 0.7660 at 0.6760. Strong support is expected from 0.6756/60 cluster to contain downside to complete the correction. Meanwhile, firm break of 0.7660 resistance will confirm that such corrective pattern has completed, and larger up trend is ready to resume.