Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6826; (P) 0.6898; (R1) 0.6946; More…

Intraday bias in AUD/USD remains on the downside with focus on 0.6828 low. Firm break there will resume larger fall from 0.8006 to 0.6756/60 cluster support. On the upside, above 0.7033 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first. But risk will stay on the downside as long as 0.7282 resistance holds.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.8006 are seen as a corrective pattern to rise from 0.5506 (2020 low). Deeper fall could still be seen to 50% retracement of 0.5506 to 0.8006 at 0.6756. This coincides with 100% projection of 0.8006 to 0.7105 from 0.7660 at 0.6760. Strong support is expected from 0.6756/60 cluster to contain downside to complete the correction. Meanwhile, firm break of 0.7660 resistance will confirm that such corrective pattern has completed, and larger up trend is ready to resume.