AUD/USD Mid-Day Report

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6783; (P) 0.6819; (R1) 0.6848; More…

AUD/USD’s break of 0.6873 minor resistance confirms short term bottoming at 0.6680, on bullish convergence condition in 4 hour MACD. Intraday bias back on the upside for 55 day EMA (now at 0.6982) and above. On the downside, below 0.6801 minor support will turn bias back to the downside for retesting 0.6680 low instead.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.8006 could still be a corrective pattern to rise from 0.5506 (2020 low). But current downside acceleration is raising the chance that it’s a bearish impulsive move. In either case, outlook will remain bearish as long as 0.7282 resistance holds. Next target is 61.8% retracement of 0.5506 to 0.8006 at 0.6461.