Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6934; (P) 0.6974; (R1) 0.7034; More…

AUD/USD’s rise from 0.6680 resumed after brief retreat and intraday bias remains on the upside. Sustained trading above 55 day EMA (now at 0.6965) will pave the way to 0.7282 resistance next. On the downside, however, break of 0.6858 minor support will argue that the rebound from 0.6910 is over. Intraday bias will then be back on the downside for retesting 0.6680 low.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.8006 (2021 high) could still be a corrective pattern to rise from 0.5506 (2020 low). But current downside acceleration, as seen in weekly MACD), is raising the chance that it’s a bearish impulsive move. In either case, outlook will remain bearish as long as 0.7282 resistance holds. Next target is 61.8% retracement of 0.5506 to 0.8006 at 0.6461.