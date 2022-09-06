<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6779; (P) 0.6792; (R1) 0.6810; More…

Intraday bias in AUD/USD is turned neutral with a temporary low formed at 0.6770. Further decline is expected as long as 0.7008 resistance holds. Break of 0.6770 will resume the decline from 0.7135 to retest 0.6680 low. Decisive break there will resume larger down trend.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.8006 (2021 high) is seen more as a corrective pattern to rise from 0.5506 (2020 low). Or it could also be a bearish impulsive move. In either case, outlook will remain bearish as long as 0.7282 resistance holds. Next target is 61.8% retracement of 0.5506 to 0.8006 at 0.6461.