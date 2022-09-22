<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6601; (P) 0.6653; (R1) 0.6684; More…

Intraday bias in AUD/USD stays on the downside at this point. Current down trend should target 0.6461 long term fibonacci level. On the upside, above 0.6698 support turned resistance will turn intraday bias neutral and bring consolidations. But outlook will now remain bearish as long as 0.6915 resistance holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.8006 (2021 high) is seen more as a corrective pattern to rise from 0.5506 (2020 low). Or it could also be a bearish impulsive move. In either case, outlook will remain bearish as long as 0.7135 resistance holds. Next target is 61.8% retracement of 0.5506 to 0.8006 at 0.6461.